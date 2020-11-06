It’s a Pentatonix Christmas! Group announces 6th holiday album

It’s not truly Christmas without Mariah

Carey and a Pentatonix album.

And following Mimi’s arrival for the festive season, the popular a capella group is returning with a new holiday project titled We Need a Little Christmas.

The group’s sixth holiday album will be released by RCA Records on November 13.

News of the upcoming release was made yesterday after Pentatonix released the surprise video for their Amazing Grace (My Chains Are Gone) cover which will serve as the album’s lead single.

Previously, the Christmas-loving a capella group has also released 2012’s PTXmas, 2014’s That’s Christmas to Me, 2016’s A Pentatonix Christmas, 2018’s Christmas Is Here! and The Best of Pentatonix Christmas (2019).