It’s ‘A Vibe’: Protoje drops Wiz Khalifa collab

It’s ‘A Vibe’: Protoje drops Wiz Khalifa collabThursday, August 20, 2020
The visuals for Protoje’s
marijuana-inspired single, A Vibe, was released today, August 20.
The Wiz Khalifa-backed track is the third single for his upcoming fifth album, In Search of Lost Time.
“When I first did this song, I honestly knew that I would not have put it out without Wiz being on it. I was a super fan of his Kush & Orange Juice mixtape. From then, I always wanted to sing a song about marijuana and how it helps maintain my mood at times,” the Grammy-nominated artiste said of the song.
The two-minute and 42 seconds song is an ode to the cannabis enjoyment and the relaxation it offers.
Protoje sings:
So I just wan’ relax Roll up a spliff and send it straight to my head,yeah Smokemi marijuana untilmy eyes turn red, yeah And tryto catch a vibe Sweet, sweet vibe So please don’t you killmyhigh Killmy high
Wiz, who broke into mainstream with his hugely-popular Black and Yellow, also raps of his love for the herd:
Don’t take too many puffsIt’s off the tree if you ain’t pitchingSome people get into game just to get ’em richerI really love trees, so roll the next one bigger
The single follows Same So, released last month, and the Popcaan collaboration,which was released on August 6. Like Royalty,
In Search of Lost Time is available for pre-order and will be made available on August 28.
You can watch the video below:
