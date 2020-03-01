It’s a wrap! BUZZ recap of Trinidad Carnival’s top events

Trinidad Carnival 2020 finally closed its

celebratory curtains after an intense season for partyers and socialites alike,

who descended by the thousands onto Port of Spain for weeks of non-stop

partying.

As visitors still float on a natural high, BUZZ is taking a look back at some of the top events for Trinidad fete lovers in 2020:

Tuesday On The Rocks

With an extensive musical range and a host of guest performers, there was no doubt that Kes The Band’s well-subscribed event was a highlight for many during the recently concluded Carnival season. The air was simply electric.

Opening his set with his Trinidad Carnival 2020 collaborative smash hit Stage Gone Bad with Neil ‘Iwer’ George, the 39-year-old heartthrob commanded his audience with an impressive catalogue of hits, including Boss Lady, Hello and Fallin’.

He also displayed his appreciation for various musical genres with performances such as Magic alongside Jimmy October and award-winning trumpeter Etienne Charles; Workout with Nailah Blackman; Throw Back Ting with Terri Lyons; and Dear Promoter featuring the San Juan Youthman, Voice.

The Tuesday On The Rocks line-up also featured a surprise performance by Skinny Banton, as well as London-based Afro B, who has been welcomed to his first Carnival experience with open arms by the wider Soca fraternity.

Sunnation “Sunrise” Breakfast Party

It was a Jamaica takeover on Carnival Friday morning as Kingston’s finest Sunnation Breakfast Party made its mark on the Trinidad party scene once again this year.

There were a few public personality sightings at this event, including Toronto-based music writer Wanna Thompson, former Miss World Jamaica Jeneque Pinnock and Olympic sportsman Usain Bolt. If you’re looking for a little blend of reggae and soca flavour, then this is the fete for you!

Our favourite feature at this posh affair was the Carnival Glam Hub by businessman and Carnival enthusiast Kibwe McGann, which featured a space for makeup and hair touch-ups for the ladies who wanted to remain fabulous while ‘feteing’!

AMBush

It’s a J’Ouvert Revolution led by the Romans of CAESAR’S ARMY! With this year’s theme of “AMBush 2040”, patrons arrived at a secret location in the wee hours of Carnival Saturday morning to what can only be described as an ultramodern party scene – including glow-in-the-dark Moko Jumbies, futuristic alcoholic shots and neon-coloured foam stations.

You and your crew better plan way ahead for this popular experience – AMBush is usually sold out months in advance. Paint, powder, pulsating Soca Hits and happy people – what more can a J’Ouvert lover ask for?

Fatima All-Inclusive

Celebrating 75 years as an academic institution calls for a special celebration during Carnival – and Fatima College lived up to the expectant hype. Patrons were asked to dress in white, which made the lavish affair stand out among the rest. Logistically, this event was five-star.

We couldn’t help but swoon over the stunning amenities – including a seemingly-limitless bubbly bar – which seemed to maximize the use of the school’s compound.

Of course, the electrifying performances by Blaxx and D All Starz, Leonce, Teddyson John as well as Bunji, Fay-Ann and the Asylum Band either had you swaying in unison with your crew or crowd-surfing with new friends!

Soca Brainwash

St. Mary’s Grounds was transformed into a stunning scene of “Treasures of the Orient” for the seventh instalment of the Soca Brainwash festival.

Paying homage to the diversity of Asian culture, the event was every bit of Instagram-worthiness for eager attendees, who were also dressed for the occasion – including vibrant Japanese gardens, lotus flowers in abundance and scores of floating Chinese lanterns that illuminated as the sunset.

Traditional fans and umbrellas were available upon entry, drinks and eats were aplenty and the music from the world-renowned DJ Private Ryan and some of his peers – proving why the event sold out in a few short minutes online, months in advance.

Rumour has it that the “Circus” is coming to town for SBW 2021 – BUZZ told you first!