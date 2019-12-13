It’s been six years since Beyonce released her self-titled album BEYONCE.

Can you believe it’s 6 years since we’ve been screaming

On December 13, 2013, Beyonce released her fifth album ‘BEYONCE’. The album was the singer’s first visual album and her first secret album – because we were definitely surprised at its sudden release. The album gave us looks after looks and not to mention the vocals were to die for.

The album gave us a different side of Beyonce which was inspired by her experience with motherhood, feminism, marriage, self- love and even death. The album showcased Beyonce’s creativity and marked its place in the industry.

The album featured artists like her husband Jay-Z, Frank Ocean, Drake, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie and honourable mention to Blue Ivy Carter. The album is timeless and to this day is a vibe and would fit perfectly in today’s music era.

I don’t know about you, but Flawless is my morning motivation for sure. It’s one of those albums that you don’t press skip when you’re listening because every track is that good. It’s been six years and we are forever grateful for the masterpiece Queen B.

BUZZ fam what’s your favourite track/video from the album?