‘It’s buzzy’: Dancer Pretty Pretty officially launches music career

Popular dancer Pretty Pretty has officially launched a career in music.

The Team Spice dancer is gearing up to release her debut single, Buzzy, featuring friend and fellow dancer Dancing Rebel. The latter is credited as ‘Rebel’ on the single’s artwork, and this will also mark her official debut in the music industry.

The song was produced by Herah Music Productions and will accompany a music video to be premiered on ‘Pretty Pretty Vevo’ on YouTube.

For fans, the music move is long overdue.

“Long time y’all should be doing music,” said one Instagram user.

“Been waiting for this for a long time now,” said another.

“I was waiting on this song since y’all was in the studio splitting lyrics.”

“Ahhhhh problem, #1 pan trending already muma, it’s gonna be BUZZZZZZZZZYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY.”

Pretty Pretty also received nods from her longtime boyfriend and deejay I-Waata, and dancers Sara Bendii and Danii Boo. The latter has also made the transition into music, which speaks to a trend observed over the past few years where several female dancers including Renee 6:30, DHQ Nickeisha and Tall Up have become recording artistes. Other dancers have established businesses like Sher Luxury Doll, who operates a hair salon, and TC, who recently launched a clothing brand.

Though she operates skincare line Buzzaway with Rebel, Pretty Pretty has often been asked about her future plans during Instagram Live. She has never given direct hints as to her goals but made it known that there are several endeavours she wants to pursue. It seems music is the one which makes sense as the dancer has made several remixes and comedic freestyles with Rebel and TC over the years.

The females popularised the “buzzy” and “this have a buzz” taglines in 2019.

Pretty Pretty also revealed in a Live on Friday night that fans can expect a single with her and TC.