It’s #ChefMarsheezy: Wayne Marshall says he couldn’t boil an egg six months ago

It’s #ChefMarsheezy: Wayne Marshall says he couldn’t boil an egg six months agoMonday, December 07, 2020
|
Months ago,
Wayne Marshall needed help to prepare an egg, but now he is making porridge that
his entire family loves.
And, the Jamaican entertainer is happy with his growth; so much so that he has an apron and chef hat.
â€œ6 months ago me couldnâ€™t boil eggâ€¦look at me now #chefitwayne #chefmarsheezy #porridgemaster,â€ he captioned an Instagram post on Sunday.
His cooking accomplishments are major, as he prepared a meal for the first time in May when he did egg, bacon and toast bread for his wife, Tami Chin Mitchell, on Motherâ€™s Day.
â€œI am not a chef. I have been learning and observing over the years,â€ he said on their Meet The Mitchells YouTube Channel in May.
â€œI am doing Motherâ€™s Day breakfast for Tami. And fi tell yuh di truth, I donâ€™t think I ever do a fry egg, but mi a nuh eediat, mi a observe and a watch over the years.â€
And Wayne Marshallâ€™s fans are proud of his growth, as they have seen him try his hands at various dishes.
â€œClearly it was inside of you, you just didnâ€™t know it. Congratulations chef. Real cooks are born with it, not created,â€ one social media user said.
Another added: â€œListen talk about growthâ€¦ Motherâ€™s Day you had to get a lil assistant with eggs and bacon now youâ€™re a BIG BIG chef!!!!! So happy for you!!!!!â€
Many persons were simply proud of far he has come.
â€œWhich is rightŸ¤—. Proud ah yuh suh til. Your journey is inspiring. Itâ€™s not where you start but where you finish. Enjoy the journey,â€ one person said.
