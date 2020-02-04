‘It’s coming!’ Sony just unveiled PlayStation 5 website before official console reveal

Giving gaming enthusiasts a preview of what’s

to come, Sony, makers of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 console, has gone

live with a homepage dedicated to the upcoming console on Tuesday (Feb. 4) –

months before it hits the market.

, available in PlayStation’s Great Britain and Germany outlets, also comes with a sign-up widget to keep customers buzzing with excitement on the latest developments on availability, pricing and release dates.The website

“We’ve begun to share some of the incredible features you can expect from PlayStation 5, but we’re not quite ready to fully unveil the next generation of PlayStation. Sign up below to be among the first to receive updates as we announce them, including news on the PS5 release date, PS5 price and the upcoming roster of PS5 games,” Sony disclosed on the website.

The homepage, strewn in the iconic PlayStation icons, assures that the fresh console “is coming” but with no additional details outside the widely known holiday 2020 release date.

The official webpage has gone live at a time when a steady stream of teases and leaks have suggested that an official PS5 unveiling could be imminent.

Among those leaks, are images hinting on the concept design of the PS5, which ignited a firestorm of conversation on social media platforms Reddit and Twitter.

Adding fuel to those flames was Sony’s decision not to take part in the upcoming Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) 2020 in Los Angeles this June.

Well BUZZ fam? Are you as pumped as we are for the PS5?