It’s confirmed, Blak Ryno is bleaching

It’s official, dancehall artist Blak Ryno is

bleaching.

It was just a month ago that BUZZ reported that the artiste had teased fans that he was using skin-lightening cream, and he officially debuted his new look last week in his Pedestal music video.

In a follow-up post, the artist sentimised, “Mi A LIVEE MY LIFE FOR ME ,not for the crowd … MI DONT WANT NOBODY FEEL LIKE THEM HAVE THE RIGHT FI TELL ME WHAT TO DO WITH MY SELF , PEOPLE BLEACH EVERY B ,YOU’LL BE ALRIGHT.”

When asked by a follower where his black skin went, he responded, “Mi can’t live in a dancehall shadow no more, back in a mi rude ways.”

The former Gaza affiliate rose to prominence in 2007 with his distinct singing style and songwriting, and also his skin tone which partly inspired his moniker.

But the artiste has been struggling to maintain his visibility since a nasty fallout with the Portmore Empire and its founder Vybz Kartel more than a decade ago. For many years, he attributed his industry fight to being blackballed, but in recent years, he has mentioned that migrating to the States and starting a family have taken him away from his career.

Resultantly, Ryno has had a “comeback” press tour every year, and this time he’s just adding some bleaching cream to the mix. The tactic could have also been employed to boost interest in his career as he gears up to release his debut album Jaedi Return.

He may just be wasting his money on the products as folks seem disinterested in any possible comeback.

“He’s the most underrated artist from Jamaica but bleaching nah go dweet,” said one person. “Stay true to your black self.”

“Wack. Bleach nah carry yuh career go nuh weh.”

“Talent nuh work no more.”

“So disappointed. That’s why I will always respect Spice.”

The last act to try the bleaching stunt was Spice in 2018 for the promotion of her single Black Hypocrisy and Capture EP. Interestingly, Ryno’s former “boss” Kartel also altered his skin tone which was the subject of much controversy. At the time, the artist said it was a means of self-expression and accessorizing of his “colouring book”.