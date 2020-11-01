‘It’s everything for me’: Shenseea and Tarrus Riley love their mini-mes

‘It’s everything for me’: Shenseea and Tarrus Riley love their mini-mesSunday, November 01, 2020
Adults have taken over
Halloween but two kids are reminding us who the holiday is really about.
Shenseea and Taurrus Riley got the cutest surprise when a young boy and girl dressed up as the two artistes for Halloween. And it wasn’t just any look either, it’s the opening sequence from the Lighter music video complete with luxury vehicle to match.
We can’t help but wonder how much time was spent putting the looks together as they were spot on, BUZZ fam! We’re talking clothing, hear, accessories and even Riley’s moustache. Like, that’s pretty impressive.
Shenseea shared the picture and video of the two to her IG Stories with “Its everything for me. I love this!!!” and tagged Taurrus Riley, adding “look ya”.
Taurrus Riley reshared the picture and the video to his Instagram page dubbing the pair “Lil Singy” and “Lil Shen”.
The Lighter video marked a milestone yesterday as it crossed 20 million views on YouTube.
You can check out the video here
