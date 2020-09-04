It’s forever: Jada Kingdom tattoos boyfriend’s name on her neck

It’s forever: Jada Kingdom tattoos boyfriend’s name on her neckFriday, September 04, 2020
|
Jada Kingdom is in love!
Like the kinda love that makes you wanna tattoo your man’s name on ya, BUZZ fam.
You know ever since Jada made her relationship with singer and songwriter, Verse Simmonds public, the two have been giving us nothing but PDA.
Related story: Jada Kingdom officially dating Verse Simmonds
Now Jada has taken things to the next level and tattoed his name on her neck.
Jada made the revelation today on her Instagram story among many other posts of her wishing her man a happy birthday.
“Im from the Ghetto where we get yah name tattoed when we love tf outta you! lol,” she wrote, while tagging her boo.
Jada and Verse celebrate their birthday just a day apart, and the two were partying up a storm on a yacht in Atlanta on Thursday (September 3).
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy