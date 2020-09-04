It’s forever: Jada Kingdom tattoos boyfriend’s name on her neck

Jada Kingdom is in love!

Like the kinda love that makes you wanna tattoo your man’s name on ya, BUZZ fam.

You know ever since Jada made her relationship with singer and songwriter, Verse Simmonds public, the two have been giving us nothing but PDA.

Related story: Jada Kingdom officially dating Verse Simmonds

Now Jada has taken things to the next level and tattoed his name on her neck.

Jada made the revelation today on her Instagram story among many other posts of her wishing her man a happy birthday.

“Im from the Ghetto where we get yah name tattoed when we love tf outta you! lol,” she wrote, while tagging her boo.

Jada and Verse celebrate their birthday just a day apart, and the two were partying up a storm on a yacht in Atlanta on Thursday (September 3).