It’s here! The new ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie trailer: Watch

It’s here! The new ‘Mortal Kombat’ movie trailer: WatchThursday, February 18, 2021
|
We can just hear all the 80s babies screaming their way to lunch right now.
The trailer for the Mortal Kombat reboot just dropped, and one thing we know is that it did not disappoint.
Action? Check. Gore? Check? Ridiculous display of combat skills and otherworldly powers? Check, and check!
The latest film from the enormously popular video game franchise follows Cole Young (played by Lewis Tan), an MMA fighter with a connection to something bigger than he ever knew about himself.
With fan favourites Sonya, Sub-Zero, Jax and Raiden all making an appearance in the action-packed trailer, the live-action film promises to be one of the best of the year.
Mortal Kombat will hit theatres and HBO Max on April 16.
Check out the trailer below:
