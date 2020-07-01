It’s International Reggae Day!

Today is

being celebrated as International Reggae Day, a recognition of the genre and

its impact around the world.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the celebrations have moved online with 24 hours of virtual programming streamed on its website ireggaeday.com.

The festivities will include performances, panels, sound systems, interviews and more, according to the site.

“This year we place a spotlight on a major chapter in Jamaica’s music legacy. IRD will salute some of the legendary game changers in Jamaican music and in Hip Hop and explore the genesis of the connections made, beginning in 1970s, through to the continued relationship, fusions and present day collaborations between the two genres, both global cultural phenomena,” the organisers said.

Among the artistes who will be perform throughout the day are Agent Sasco, Naomi Cowan, Lila Ike, Luciano, Richie Spice and Ragin’ Fire.

Several acts, including Biggie Smalls, Heavy D, Busta Rhymes, Supercat, Shinehead, Fugees, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Damian Marley will be recognised during the broadcast and saluted as IRD 2020 Game Changers.