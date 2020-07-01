It’s International Reggae Day!Wednesday, July 01, 2020
|
Today is
being celebrated as International Reggae Day, a recognition of the genre and
its impact around the world.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), the celebrations have moved online with 24 hours of virtual programming streamed on its website ireggaeday.com.
The festivities will include performances, panels, sound systems, interviews and more, according to the site.
“This year we place a spotlight on a major chapter in Jamaica’s music legacy. IRD will salute some of the legendary game changers in Jamaican music and in Hip Hop and explore the genesis of the connections made, beginning in 1970s, through to the continued relationship, fusions and present day collaborations between the two genres, both global cultural phenomena,” the organisers said.
Among the artistes who will be perform throughout the day are Agent Sasco, Naomi Cowan, Lila Ike, Luciano, Richie Spice and Ragin’ Fire.
Several acts, including Biggie Smalls, Heavy D, Busta Rhymes, Supercat, Shinehead, Fugees, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer and Damian Marley will be recognised during the broadcast and saluted as IRD 2020 Game Changers.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy