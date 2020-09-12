It’s lit! Protoje and Teejay join Shenseea’s #LighterChallenge

Jamaican entertainers Protoje and Teejay are just two of the many people who have already participated in Shenseeaâ€™s #LighterChallenge.

Shenseea launched the challenge this week after responding to claims that autotune was used to enhance her voice on the track she did with Tarrus Riley.

View this post on Instagram

After showing off her vocals, she encouraged others to join in. One of the first persons to enter was popular reggae artiste Protoje. While many applauded his efforts, they were not quite sold on his â€˜uniqueâ€™ singing voice.

Shenseea reposted the Protoje video on her Instagram page on Friday. â€œ@protoje somebody said the gas done ina u lighter Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ¥ºŸ¥ºŸ¥º spark ya me fren,â€ she said in the caption.

View this post on Instagram

That video got quite a few laughs, even from Protojeâ€™s pal, Lila Ike. â€œLmaooooo itâ€™s the hands for me. Like the man a move him hand like him actually a do the runs,â€ she said.

View this post on Instagram

A day later dancehall artiste Teejay joined in, bringing Jdon Heights along to help with the melodies. And fans were quite receptive. â€œMan a sing from him foot bottom enuh,â€ one social media user said.