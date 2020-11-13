It’s over! Phoenix Rising and J’can striker Junior Flemmings part ways

It’s over! Phoenix Rising and J’can striker Junior Flemmings part waysFriday, November 13, 2020
|
News has emerged that United Soccer League (USL) team Phoenix Rising FC has not re-signed Jamaican striker Junior Flemmings.
The club recently announced a list of players who received contract extensions, and Flemmings, whose contract expires this month, was not included. Fellow Jamaican Kevon Lambert, however, saw his contract extended.
“Thank you @PHXRisingFC,” Flemmings tweeted on Friday afternoon.
RELATED STORY: Reggae Boy Junior Flemmings in hot water
The disclosure comes after Flemmings was involved in an incident where it was alleged that he used a homophobic slur during a match against a player from the San Diego Loyals in September.
Since then he has been placed on leave by the club despite declaring that he was innocent of the charges. He was subsequently fined and suspended by the USL after investigations were completed.
This season was his most prolific, as he bagged 14 goals and copped the league’s Golden Boot award.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy