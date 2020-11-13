It’s over! Phoenix Rising and J’can striker Junior Flemmings part ways

News has emerged that United Soccer League (USL) team Phoenix Rising FC has not re-signed Jamaican striker Junior Flemmings.

The club recently announced a list of players who received contract extensions, and Flemmings, whose contract expires this month, was not included. Fellow Jamaican Kevon Lambert, however, saw his contract extended.

“Thank you @PHXRisingFC,” Flemmings tweeted on Friday afternoon.

The disclosure comes after Flemmings was involved in an incident where it was alleged that he used a homophobic slur during a match against a player from the San Diego Loyals in September.

Since then he has been placed on leave by the club despite declaring that he was innocent of the charges. He was subsequently fined and suspended by the USL after investigations were completed.

This season was his most prolific, as he bagged 14 goals and copped the league’s Golden Boot award.