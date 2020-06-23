â€˜Itâ€™s personalâ€™: Chris Gayle no longer playing for St Lucia Zouks in CPL 2020

Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle will not be

playing for the St Lucia Zouks in the upcoming Caribbean Premier Legaue (CPL) this

year, the franchise has confirmed on Tuesday (June 23).

While the news was regrettable, the St Lucia Zouks, in a Facebook post wishing Gayle farewell, said it would respect his decision, though his presence would be missed.

According to the St Lucia Zouks, Gayle informed the franchise that he would not be playing this 2020 CPL season due to personal reasons.

Chris Gayle will not be playing the #CPL this season due to personal reasons! Ÿ˜¢Zouks will surely miss your presence. Ÿ¥º#ZouksOnFire #CricketPlayedLouder #UniverseBossPosted by St Lucia Zouks onÂ Tuesday, June 23, 2020

, which broke the story, further indicated that Gayle communicated his leave on Monday (June 22), a just before the CPL playersâ€™ draft was set to take place.ESPNcricinfo

â€œGayleâ€™s decision was confirmed by the Zouks franchise. It is understood that in his email Gayle pointed out that due to the lockdown, he has not been able to meet his family and his young child who are in St Kitts while he has been in Jamaica. Gayle said he needed a break and wanted to spend time with his young family,â€ the article noted.

Gayleâ€™s split from the St Lucia Zouks comes a year after his fallout with the Jamaica Tallawahs, and was the third franchise he had played for since the competition started in 2013.

This yearâ€™s tournament, now in its seventh staging, is slated to be played wholly in Trinidad & Tobago from August 18 until September 10, subject to permission from the government of the twin-island republic.