It’s showtime! Shenseea booked for events in the US

Jamaican dancehall

artiste Shenseea will be hitting the road for the first time in months with her

first live show in Atlanta, United States.

Like many other Jamaican entertainers, Shenseea had been grounded because of the coronavirus pandemic which entered Jamaica in March.

And although no events are being held in Jamaica, Shenseea will get the opportunity to perform in front of her fans in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 24.

Making the announcement with a video message on her Instagram page on Wednesday, Shenseea said: “I am here to tell you that I will be performing live again in Atlanta. Don’t miss it. The date is October 24, 2020. It’s gonna be held at Club Cosmo. You see mi mek sure give unuh the location. Lock it een, lock een the date and get there.”

The event will also feature Empress and Ras Fraser. There will be music by Propa English, Copper Ash, Juggla, DJ Pablo, Spoogy The Boss and DJ Damage.

But that’s not the only event for the entertainer who has been missing the stage, as she has three other live shows lined up in the Tri-State area.

On October 28, she will perform at ‘Yengween’, while on October 31, she will be at ‘Nightmare on Yeng Street’ in New Jersey.

She will perform at ‘Fire Up Your Lighters’ on November 1, but the location has not been announced yet. That event will also have music from Platinum Kids, Famous Intl and Chromatic.