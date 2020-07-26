It’s the final day of the English Premier League

It’s the final day of the English Premier LeagueSunday, July 26, 2020
|
It’s the last day of the season and plenty is still at stake: Champions League and Europa League qualification, the final two relegation places, and the Golden Boot scoring trophy. Manchester United, Chelsea and Leicester are fighting for the remaining two Champions League qualification positions behind champion Liverpool and second-place Manchester City. The three teams are separated by one point and Leicester hosts United.
Wolverhampton and Tottenham are battling for a finish in the Europa League spots. Aston Villa, Watford and Bournemouth are looking to avoid the two remaining relegation spots alongside already-demoted Norwich. With one game left, Leicester’s Jamie Vardy is the top scorer with 23 goals, two ahead of Southampton’s Danny Ings and three clear of Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The playoffs for promotion to the Premier League begin with Swansea hosting Brentford in the first leg of their semi-final. Fulham plays Cardiff in the other semi-final starting Monday. Leeds and West Bromwich have already been promoted from the second-tier Championship.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy