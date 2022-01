Itâ€™s the flexibility for me! Acrobatic Shenseea stuns fans

Based on our

little assessment, it appears dancehall artiste Shenseea could have been a gymnast

based on the flexibility she showed during the ‘Red Cup Challenge’.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Shenseea is seen standing as she balances the red cup on her head. She then sits down without the cup falling. While seated, she lifts her feet to take the cup off her head and place it on the floor behind her. She finished things off with a split and a smile.

But the underwear went almost unnoticed by her followers who thought she could have been a gymnast.

“Me nah pree you pretty white pan di riva inuh @shenseea. Me a pree how you talented, you a artist & gymnasts inna 1,†one person said.

Another added: “Me Love How Yuh Flexible Like an Acrobat.â€

“1000/10 shen win the challenge,†one person said.

While some commented on the luck of the cup, others said they wouldn’t dare try such a challenge.

“My body weight would’ve crack mi neck to PC lmao… well done shen,†one social media user said.

The ‘Red Cup Challenge’ was started in July by TikTok user Jena Frumes. In three months, that video garnered more than two million views and 347,000 likes.