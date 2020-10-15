Itâ€™s the flexibility for me! Acrobatic Shenseea stuns fans

Based on our

little assessment, it appears dancehall artiste Shenseea could have been a gymnast

based on the flexibility she showed during the â€˜Red Cup Challengeâ€™.

In a video she posted on Instagram, Shenseea is seen standing as she balances the red cup on her head. She then sits down without the cup falling. While seated, she lifts her feet to take the cup off her head and place it on the floor behind her. She finished things off with a split and a smile.

She captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 600,000 times since Wednesday, saying: â€œOH SH*T! Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£ Itâ€™s that big a** â€œpon di riverâ€ high waisted draws for me Ÿ™ƒŸ˜‚ #RedCupChallenge.â€

But the underwear went almost unnoticed by her followers who thought she could have been a gymnast.

â€œMe nah pree you pretty white pan di riva inuh @shenseea. Me a pree how you talented, you a artist & gymnasts inna 1,â€ one person said.

Another added: â€œMe Love How Yuh Flexible Like an Acrobat.â€

â€œ1000/10 shen win the challenge,â€ one person said.

READ: Shenseea The Flexible: Deejayâ€™s fans drool over risquÃ© photo

While some commented on the luck of the cup, others said they wouldnâ€™t dare try such a challenge.

â€œMy body weight wouldâ€™ve crack mi neck to PC lmaoâ€¦ well done shen,â€ one social media user said.

The â€˜Red Cup Challengeâ€™ was started in July by TikTok user Jena Frumes. In three months, that video garnered more than two million views and 347,000 likes.