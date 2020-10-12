It’s the voice for me! Shenseea delivers on ‘Dance Monkey’Monday, October 12, 2020
Dancehall artiste Shenseea already
But, the Sure Sure singer is back to remind us that sheâ€™s a musical threat, with a performance of the Billboard hit Dance Monkey by Tones and I.
The artiste notes that although she loves the song, this is the first time she has seen the actual lyrics, and probably sang a lot of â€œfoolishnessâ€ before.
The artisteâ€™s rendition went over well with her fans with one noting how â€œversatileâ€ her voice is.
Another said â€œSound exactly like the person who sing itâ€ while a third said â€œlove your version way betterâ€.
Dance Monkey was spent 47 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at number 2 in March this year.
Check out her vocals below and let us know your thoughts, BUZZ fam!
