‘I’ve benefitted from black culture’ — Justin Bieber

Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber on Saturday (June 6) said that

he would be using his platform to speak up about matters of racial injustice

and systematic oppression.

Bieber made the declaration on Instagram further noting that he was inspired by and had benefitted from black culture.

“I have benefitted off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion, have all been influenced and inspired by black culture,” said Bieber.

“I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systematic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of a much-needed change,” added Bieber.

Across the world, protesters have taken to the streets to support the Black Lives Matter protests sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in the United States.

Floyd’s death has also led many musicians to denounce racial violence and has fostered a deeper appreciation for black contribution to the industry.