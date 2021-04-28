Iwaata shows off new ride

Iwaata shows off new rideWednesday, April 28, 2021
|
Dancehall artiste Iwaata is seemingly benefitting from his hard work in the industry, after he alerted fans to his new acquisition, a Mercedes Benz.
The ‘Clip Tall’ artiste made the disclosure on his Instagram account with a photo showing him sitting atop the black coloured drop top. He captioned it using the words “hard work”.
Dancehall acts such as Charly Black and Govana showed their support by showing up in the comment section. Govana gave him a fist bump while Charly wrote “aaaaaaright” below the post.
Fans have also been commenting and commending him on the move. One person wrote “well deserved fam” while another person wrote “big Benz unda foot”.
