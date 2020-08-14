J Balvin is recovering from COVID-19

J Balvin is recovering from COVID-19Friday, August 14, 2020
|
Singer J Balvin is recovering after battling the coronavirus (COVID-19).
Balvin, while accepting an award at Premios Juventud 2020 Thursday night, said he had COVID-19.
“At this moment, I am recovering from COVID-19. These have been some very difficult days, very complicated. Sometimes you think it’s not going to hit you, and it hit me, and it hit me very hard,” said Balvin.
The 35-year-old told fans to take the virus seriously.
“I’m sending a message to all those who follow me, to all the youth, to people in general, that they take care, that this is not a joke … the virus as such exists. It’s very dangerous. Take a lot of care of yourselves,” he said.
Balvin has released a number hits including Mi Gente with Beyoncé and I Like It with Cardi B and Bad Bunny among other successes.
