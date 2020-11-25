J…Oh! Jennifer Lopez strips down for new single

Jennifer Lopez rocked the gram in the nude on Wednesday (November 25), promoting her latest single, In The Morning.

J.Lo’s new song is scheduled to be released on Friday.

According to the artiste, her nude shot is the cover art for the single which was captured by famous fashion photographers Mert and Marcus (Mert Ala and Marcus Piggot).

The Bronx native dropped her last album AKA which was generally viewed as a commercial and critical flop.

It debuted at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold 33,000 copies in its first week, the lowest sales debut of any her studio albums.

You can view the NSFW image here.