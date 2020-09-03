Jada Kingdom, boyfriend celebrate birthdays on yacht in Atlanta

Jada Kingdom, boyfriend celebrate birthdays on yacht in AtlantaThursday, September 03, 2020
|
Jada Kingdom
is certainly showing us how to ‘win’ after posting snaps partying it up with
boyfriend Verse Simmonds on a yacht in Atlanta, Georgia today.
The Budum artiste posted videos to her Instagram story of the pair enjying the festivities with friends ahead of their birthdays which are a day apart.
Verse Simmonds, an American singer-songwriter, celebrates his birthday tomorrow, September 4, while Jada will mark her special day on September 5.
The two went public with their relationship last month after dating for more than a year.
Jada Kingdom can be heard calling out lovingly to the “birthday boy” in one video to which he responds by blowing her a kiss as 2020 soca hit Do Like That by Lyrikal plays in the background.
In another clip, Jada Kingdom gives some “Budum cam” to friend and music executive Tianis Rose, who shows off one of her favourite assets.
A toast by the group is also shown with Jada heard in the background saying, “More life, more love, more blessings everybody”. And you know what, Jada? We completely agree!
