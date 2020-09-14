Jada Kingdom ‘Budum’ hits 1 million views

After two weeks of trending in the top 10 on YouTube, Jada Kingdomâ€™s Budum has finally accumulated a million views.

The video, released on August 27, is fun, colourful, and an ode to Jadaâ€™s â€˜budumâ€™.

BudumÂ is her first single under a deal with Diploâ€™sÂ Mad DecentÂ label, and is produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio. The video was directed by 300k.

Jada took to her Instagram to thank fans for their support. â€œThank you! 1 mil for BudumŸ‘ been trending since the day it dropŸ”¥da song ya nice bad!â€ she wrote.

â€œIt shot man â€¼ï¸ all when yah say â€œme Nuh regular â€œ eh last time wid eh attitude , me rate deh Likkle shake nd somo deh it look tuff â€¼ï¸Ÿ¤,â€ one fan commented.

â€œIâ€™m 10K views from BUDUM jada I love the song and the visual itâ€™s A1 boo,â€ another said.

â€œJada you did a excellent job with this song,â€ someone added.