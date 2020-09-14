Jada Kingdom ‘Budum’ hits 1 million views

Jada Kingdom ‘Budum’ hits 1 million viewsMonday, September 14, 2020
|
After two weeks of trending in the top 10 on YouTube, Jada Kingdomâ€™s Budum has finally accumulated a million views.
The video, released on August 27, is fun, colourful, and an ode to Jadaâ€™s â€˜budumâ€™.
BudumÂ is her first single under a deal with Diploâ€™sÂ Mad DecentÂ label, and is produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio. The video was directed by 300k.
Jada took to her Instagram to thank fans for their support. â€œThank you! 1 mil for BudumŸ‘ been trending since the day it dropŸ”¥da song ya nice bad!â€ she wrote.
â€œIt shot man â€¼ï¸ all when yah say â€œme Nuh regular â€œ eh last time wid eh attitude , me rate deh Likkle shake nd somo deh it look tuff â€¼ï¸Ÿ¤,â€ one fan commented.
â€œIâ€™m 10K views from BUDUM jada I love the song and the visual itâ€™s A1 boo,â€ another said.
â€œJada you did a excellent job with this song,â€ someone added.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy