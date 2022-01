Jada Kingdom ‘Budum’ hits 1 million views

After two weeks of trending in the top 10 on YouTube, Jada Kingdom’s Budum has finally accumulated a million views.

The video, released on August 27, is fun, colourful, and an ode to Jada’s ‘budum’.

Budum is her first single under a deal with Diplo’s Mad Decent label, and is produced by the German-born, Jamaica-approved producer known as Emudio. The video was directed by 300k.

Jada took to her Instagram to thank fans for their support. “Thank you! 1 mil for BudumŸ‘ been trending since the day it dropŸ”¥da song ya nice bad!†she wrote.

“It shot man â€¼ï¸ all when yah say “me Nuh regular “ eh last time wid eh attitude , me rate deh Likkle shake nd somo deh it look tuff ‼︟¤,†one fan commented.

“I’m 10K views from BUDUM jada I love the song and the visual it’s A1 boo,†another said.

“Jada you did a excellent job with this song,†someone added.