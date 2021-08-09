Jada Kingdom buys first house

Jada Kingdom has bought her first house.

The dancehall artiste, who recently signed to New York City-based record label, Republic Records, shared the exciting news with her Instagram family on Sunday (August 8).

The 22-year-old shared screenshots of her video calling her family to tell them of her new acquisition, she called her mom whose contact is saved on her phone as â€œFirst Ladyâ€, and her little brother, who unfortunately wasnâ€™t available to facetime.

She shared a series of these screenshots, and captioned the post; â€œNew House!!! WTF!!!??? Ÿ˜­Ÿ™Ÿ½YesmeTaneshafirstdaughter!!!Â #BlessedÂ #Win.â€

Jada did not disclose the location of the house, but the â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ has been living in Atlanta in recent times.

And her mom, was right there in the commentâ€™s section celebrating her first daughterâ€™s achievement.

â€œThank you you told me you haffi win. Iâ€™m lost for words thank you god. Iâ€™m so happy Tanesha first daughter,â€ she wrote.

Meanwhile her boyfriend, singer and songwriter Verse Simmonds also congratulated her on her accomplishment. â€œThis what hard work do! And deh ting just start,â€ he commented.