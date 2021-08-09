Jada Kingdom buys first house

Jada Kingdom buys first houseMonday, August 09, 2021
|
Jada Kingdom has bought her first house.
The dancehall artiste, who recently signed to New York City-based record label, Republic Records, shared the exciting news with her Instagram family on Sunday (August 8).
The 22-year-old shared screenshots of her video calling her family to tell them of her new acquisition, she called her mom whose contact is saved on her phone as â€œFirst Ladyâ€, and her little brother, who unfortunately wasnâ€™t available to facetime.
She shared a series of these screenshots, and captioned the post; â€œNew House!!! WTF!!!??? Ÿ˜Ÿ™Ÿ½YesmeTaneshafirstdaughter!!!Â #BlessedÂ #Win.â€
Jada did not disclose the location of the house, but the â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ has been living in Atlanta in recent times.
And her mom, was right there in the commentâ€™s section celebrating her first daughterâ€™s achievement.
â€œThank you you told me you haffi win. Iâ€™m lost for words thank you god. Iâ€™m so happy Tanesha first daughter,â€ she wrote.
Meanwhile her boyfriend, singer and songwriter Verse Simmonds also congratulated her on her accomplishment. â€œThis what hard work do! And deh ting just start,â€ he commented.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy