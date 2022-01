Jada Kingdom buys first house

Jada Kingdom has bought her first house.

The dancehall artiste, who recently signed to New York City-based record label, Republic Records, shared the exciting news with her Instagram family on Sunday (August 8).

The 22-year-old shared screenshots of her video calling her family to tell them of her new acquisition, she called her mom whose contact is saved on her phone as “First Ladyâ€, and her little brother, who unfortunately wasn’t available to facetime.

She shared a series of these screenshots, and captioned the post; “New House!!! WTF!!!??? Ÿ˜­Ÿ™Ÿ½YesmeTaneshafirstdaughter!!! #Blessed #Win.â€

Jada did not disclose the location of the house, but the ‘East Syde Queen’ has been living in Atlanta in recent times.

And her mom, was right there in the comment’s section celebrating her first daughter’s achievement.

“Thank you you told me you haffi win. I’m lost for words thank you god. I’m so happy Tanesha first daughter,†she wrote.

Meanwhile her boyfriend, singer and songwriter Verse Simmonds also congratulated her on her accomplishment. “This what hard work do! And deh ting just start,†he commented.