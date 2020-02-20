Jada Kingdom expected to give ‘heavy’ performance in NY

The normally quiet city of Poughkeepsie, located upstate New York,

will come alive this Saturday, February 22, when dancehall singjay Jada Kingdom

performs at an event billed ‘Ladies First’.

When she takes the stage at Club Mystic, Jada is expected to deliver a strong performance.

“I can’t wait to see if Jada can deliver the goods. I was impressed with Shenseea. She is a bonafide star! She has raw talent, sex appeal and has great stage presence,” said Poughkeepsie businessman George O’Gilvie. “Jada, on the other hand, has the looks, the lyrics and stage performance that has excited fans in Jamaica many times. Can she deliver that same hardcore, titillating performance for fans here in the USA is left to be seen. I will be there for sure.”

Shenseea performed at the same venue about a year ago, thrilling hundreds of fans.

Meanwhile, for the past few months, Jada has been seeing quite a bit of success. Nigerian star Davido did a remix of her song One Time in November, and in January she was featured on Vybz Kartel’s To Tanesha album on a track called Cast Iron Heart. Her other solo tracks like Heavy, Long Term and Execution have also been doing well.