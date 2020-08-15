Jada Kingdom featured in Rolling Stone following ‘Budum’ release

Jada Kingdom featured in Rolling Stone following ‘Budum’ releaseSaturday, August 15, 2020
|
Jada
Kingdomâ€™s star keeps rising as the breakout artiste continues to churn out the
hits.
Kingdom, who recently signed with Diplo, released her first single Budum under the renowned hit-makerâ€™s Mad Decent label. The upbeat dance track has amassed more than 100 thousand views since being uploaded to YouTube on August 13.
â€œItâ€™s been such a crazy year with the pandemic. I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,â€ she said of the Emudio-produced single in Rolling Stone magazine.
Itâ€™s been a busy month for the WiN artiste who released was featured on Popcaanâ€™s Fixtape album which dropped last week, and featured on Tek It with up and coming deejay Skillibeng.
Those achievements were topped off by the release of her E-Syde Queen â€“ The Twinke Playlist mixtape, which includes reworked versions of radio hits incuding Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s Savage, this week.
You can read the complete feature here.
