Jada Kingdom featured in Rolling Stone following ‘Budum’ release

Jada

Kingdom’s star keeps rising as the breakout artiste continues to churn out the

hits.

Kingdom, who recently signed with Diplo, released her first single Budum under the renowned hit-maker’s Mad Decent label. The upbeat dance track has amassed more than 100 thousand views since being uploaded to YouTube on August 13.

“It’s been such a crazy year with the pandemic. I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,†she said of the Emudio-produced single in Rolling Stone magazine.

It’s been a busy month for the WiN artiste who released was featured on Popcaan’s Fixtape album which dropped last week, and featured on Tek It with up and coming deejay Skillibeng.

— TWINKLE (@Jadakingdom) August 15, 2020

Those achievements were topped off by the release of her E-Syde Queen – The Twinke Playlist mixtape, which includes reworked versions of radio hits incuding Megan Thee Stallion’s Savage, this week.

