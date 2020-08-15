Jada Kingdom featured in Rolling Stone following ‘Budum’ release

Jada

Kingdomâ€™s star keeps rising as the breakout artiste continues to churn out the

hits.

Kingdom, who recently signed with Diplo, released her first single Budum under the renowned hit-makerâ€™s Mad Decent label. The upbeat dance track has amassed more than 100 thousand views since being uploaded to YouTube on August 13.

â€œItâ€™s been such a crazy year with the pandemic. I just wanted to release a song that is fun and will make people happy and want to dance again,â€ she said of the Emudio-produced single in Rolling Stone magazine.

Itâ€™s been a busy month for the WiN artiste who released was featured on Popcaanâ€™s Fixtape album which dropped last week, and featured on Tek It with up and coming deejay Skillibeng.

THANK YOU ROLLING STONE â€¼ï¸Ÿ’œ â€” TWINKLE (@Jadakingdom) https://t.co/eTPvgn1zPQAugust 15, 2020

Those achievements were topped off by the release of her E-Syde Queen â€“ The Twinke Playlist mixtape, which includes reworked versions of radio hits incuding Megan Thee Stallionâ€™s Savage, this week.

