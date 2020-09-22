Jada Kingdom featured on YFN Lucci’s ‘Wet’

Dancehall artiste, Jada Kingdom continues to make big moves. The â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ is featured on rapper, YFN Lucci, â€˜Wet (She Got That) remix.

Lucci released the very sexy song back in February, and has so far done three remixes for it, which he refers to as the Wet Remix Pack.

The Wet Remix Pack features three approaches to the song with collaborators Bigga Rankin, Jada Kingdom, Pablo Nouvelle, and Novel.

The influence of dancehall on the Jada Kingdom and Bigga Rankin remix is obvious from the beginning, with Bigga Rankin signaling the start of what will be a club favourite.

â€˜Remix! some gyal a wine up inna club, but dem soft inna bed,â€ he shouts before YFN Lucci comes in.

Jada Kingdomâ€™s sultry voice then effortlessly rides the rhythm.

She shared the exciting news with her fans on Instagram on Monday (September 21).

What a surprise lolâ€¦ Kmab guh run this tf up! Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ (I didnâ€™t even kno this s**t was out) lmao,â€ she wrote.