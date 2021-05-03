Jada Kingdom finds loophole to release new music

Embattled Jamaican dancehall entertainer Jada Kingdom has found a loophole through which she plans to release new music amid her legal woes with her former manager.

The Yuh Betta artist revealed in February that she wouldn’t be releasing music anytime soon because of “Industry politics” and a lack of management.

But it seems the ‘Eastsyde Queen’ has found a way around her predicament which she shared with her followers yesterday.

“Since I can’t release any new music yet, mi aguh remix some of my fav songs right now,” she wrote in an Instagram Story. “Let’s go crazy!”

Her first remix will be of D’yani’s Feelings, which Kingdom teased should be released “any day now.” But there’s a catch.

“The artist of the original song will be uploading my remix,” Jada Kingdom said. “YOUTUBE ONLY. Badmind yuh cyah stop mi!!!”

Her announcement comes in the midst of an ongoing legal battle with her former management team, Pop Style, with whom she has worked for the last four years.

The company filed a defamation lawsuit last month against the artist, whose real name is Jada Murphy, following an Instagram Live session in which she allegedly made libelous remarks about them.

At the time the artist announced that she was excited about getting it right with a new team and taking her career to the next level.

“Mi excited fi see how everything a go turn out. Mi cya wait fi drop new music,” she said. “Mi waiting, just ready fi go crazy as I should have been doing from day f**king one… There’s just so much sh*t and how mi get by is creating music, laughing, see the good inna everything regardless. Everything a go work out.”