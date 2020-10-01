Jada Kingdom gets in her feelings with ‘Happy Place’

BUZZ Fam, you know its love when the artiste put pen to paper, and write a song about their lover.

Dancehall artiste, Jada Kingdom released her latest single Happy Place which features English remixer, and songwriter, Toddla T. And after just a few lines in the song, we already know that the â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ is singing about her boo, Verse Simmonds.

Since the two made their relationship public, they havenâ€™t been shy with the PDA on the â€˜Gram. Frequently writing long captions, detailing their love for each other. In a recent Instagram Live, Jada Kingdom let it known that she was a â€˜complete yamheadâ€™ for her man.

On the track, Jada went further, calling him her â€˜Happy Placeâ€™. â€œYouâ€™re my happy place/ You make life make sense/ Youâ€™re my best friend,â€ she sings.

Jadaâ€™s melodious vocal is soothing on this track, which is heightened when a choir joins her as backup singers in the chorus.

Since its release on Wednesday (September 30), it has racked up almost 25,000 views on YouTube. Jadaâ€™s fans are already predicting that this will be another hit.

â€œThis on replay like wtf Ÿ¤£Ÿ¤£me ago know every beat drop watch man nah ask Christ,â€ a fan said.

â€œAnother one. billboard we say,â€ another commented.

Have a listen BUZZ Fam, and let us know in the comments what you think.