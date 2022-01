Jada Kingdom gets major love as she tells fans to â€˜come to Jamaicaâ€™

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom sent her fans into a frenzy

on Tuesday (September 1) after sharing images of a recent visit to the

beautiful parish of Portland.

The BUDUM singjay, surrounded by lush forest, was pictured in a river with the Jamaican flag in the distance She captioned one photo ‘Queen of the East’, while beckoning fans in the second, just as stunning pic, to come to the island.

Wearing a skin-tight monokini that showed off all her curves, the 21-year-old St Andrew native sported flowing faux-dreadlocks and flawless skin.

View this post on Instagram Queen Of The East Ÿ‘¸Ÿ½âœ¨ #ESQ #BudumCamŸ‘Ÿ‘€A post shared by TWINKLE ✨ (@jadakingdom) on Sep 1, 2020 at 12:44pm PDT

Already, the images have had her 1.3 million Instagram followers gushing over Jada Kingdom’s calming aura, while the deejay cashed in on some extra love on her official Twitter page.

Are you loving Jada’s new look, BUZZ fam?