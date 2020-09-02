Jada Kingdom gets major love as she tells fans to â€˜come to Jamaicaâ€™Wednesday, September 02, 2020
|
Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom sent her fans into a frenzy
on Tuesday (September 1) after sharing images of a recent visit to the
beautiful parish of Portland.
The BUDUM singjay, surrounded by lush forest, was pictured in a river with the Jamaican flag in the distance She captioned one photo â€˜Queen of the Eastâ€™, while beckoning fans in the second, just as stunning pic, to come to the island.
Wearing a skin-tight monokini that showed off all her curves, the 21-year-old St Andrew native sported flowing faux-dreadlocks and flawless skin.
Already, the images have had her 1.3 million Instagram followers gushing over Jada Kingdomâ€™s calming aura, while the deejay cashed in on some extra love on her official Twitter page.
Are you loving Jadaâ€™s new look, BUZZ fam?
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy