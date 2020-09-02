Jada Kingdom gets major love as she tells fans to â€˜come to Jamaicaâ€™

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom sent her fans into a frenzy

on Tuesday (September 1) after sharing images of a recent visit to the

beautiful parish of Portland.

The BUDUM singjay, surrounded by lush forest, was pictured in a river with the Jamaican flag in the distance She captioned one photo â€˜Queen of the Eastâ€™, while beckoning fans in the second, just as stunning pic, to come to the island.

Wearing a skin-tight monokini that showed off all her curves, the 21-year-old St Andrew native sported flowing faux-dreadlocks and flawless skin.

Already, the images have had her 1.3 million Instagram followers gushing over Jada Kingdomâ€™s calming aura, while the deejay cashed in on some extra love on her official Twitter page.

Are you loving Jadaâ€™s new look, BUZZ fam?