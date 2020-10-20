Jada Kingdom is the face of Spotify’s Island Pop playlist!

Jada Kingdom is the face of Spotifyâ€™s hottest

new playlist, Island Pop.

View this post on Instagram Nuff love to @Spotify for making me the face of their brand new Island Pop playlist! the flagship playlist of their new Caribbean Hub! Ÿ’ƒŸ½âœ¨ Kmab go follow and stream NOWŸ”¥A post shared by âœ¨TWINKLE âœ¨ (@jadakingdom) on Oct 20, 2020 at 9:22am PDT

The WiN artiste shared the news via her Instagram account today.

She wrote, â€œNuff love toÂ @SpotifyÂ for making me the face of their brand new Island Pop playlist! the flagship playlist of their new Caribbean Hub!â€

The artiste also encouraged her 1.4 million fans to follow and stream the playlist on the digital music service.

Fans of the Budum artiste were excited for the achievement and took to her comments section to congratulate her.

One said, â€œdem should of done this long timeâ€ while another added â€œBig accomplishment congrats!â€

A third said â€œShe a my everyday inspiration nd she neeven knowâ€.

A fourth was less than surprised, writing â€œDen u did expect somebody else pic? A fi u mummaâ€, ending with a flames emoji.

Join us in sending our own congrats to Twinkle, BUZZ fam!