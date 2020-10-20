Jada Kingdom is the face of Spotify’s Island Pop playlist!Tuesday, October 20, 2020
|
Jada Kingdom is the face of Spotifyâ€™s hottest
new playlist, Island Pop.
The WiN artiste shared the news via her Instagram account today.
She wrote, â€œNuff love toÂ @SpotifyÂ for making me the face of their brand new Island Pop playlist! the flagship playlist of their new Caribbean Hub!â€
The artiste also encouraged her 1.4 million fans to follow and stream the playlist on the digital music service.
Fans of the Budum artiste were excited for the achievement and took to her comments section to congratulate her.
One said, â€œdem should of done this long timeâ€ while another added â€œBig accomplishment congrats!â€
A third said â€œShe a my everyday inspiration nd she neeven knowâ€.
A fourth was less than surprised, writing â€œDen u did expect somebody else pic? A fi u mummaâ€, ending with a flames emoji.
Join us in sending our own congrats to Twinkle, BUZZ fam!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy