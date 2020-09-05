Jada Kingdom kicks off 22nd birthday with a bang… and some twerking

Jada Kingdom kicks off 22nd birthday with a bang… and some twerkingSaturday, September 05, 2020
|
Jada Kingdom celebrates her 22nd birthday today (September 5), and she started it off with a bang, a bit of drunkenness and a little twerking.
The Jamaican entertainer partied up a storm in Atlanta, United States, with her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds, and then she got â€˜drunk drunkâ€™.
In videos she shared on Instagram late Saturday morning, Jada showed that she kicked off her birthday at a party. In one video, she was twerking as if her life depended on it, and then the others showed a drunk Jada, barely able to stand up. She was also being mocked by Verse throughout the ordeal.
But the special day isnâ€™t just about being wasted, as Verse posted the sweetest birthday message for Jada.
â€œSince the day we met, we have almost literally been inseparable. I love everything about u, Even the things u donâ€™t like! U are a special human being and Iâ€™m blessed to have u in my life and in my corner. U Are beautiful, talented, intelligent and a f**kin hustler! And I admire that about you! There is nobody like u â€¦this is something Iâ€™m sure of! I love to see u happy and itâ€™s my job now to make sure that you stay that way,â€ said Verse, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.
â€œI just want to wish you a happy Bday my Virgo Queen! God knew what he was doing when he made u! Love u mumma!! @jadakingdom P.S wake ur drunk a** up! U ainâ€™t staying in bed all day u mussi maddd! U like drink?! Tek drunk in yo r***! Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚â€
Hopefully, Jada is feeling much better than she did this morning.
Happy birthday, Twinkle!
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy