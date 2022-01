Jada Kingdom kicks off 22nd birthday with a bang… and some twerking

Jada Kingdom celebrates her 22nd birthday today (September 5), and she started it off with a bang, a bit of drunkenness and a little twerking.

The Jamaican entertainer partied up a storm in Atlanta, United States, with her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds, and then she got ‘drunk drunk’.

In videos she shared on Instagram late Saturday morning, Jada showed that she kicked off her birthday at a party. In one video, she was twerking as if her life depended on it, and then the others showed a drunk Jada, barely able to stand up. She was also being mocked by Verse throughout the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram Lmao,Verse is a fukin troll Ÿ˜­@versesimmonds Last night was….well yeah you see it.A post shared by TWINKLE ✨ (@jadakingdom) on Sep 5, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

But the special day isn’t just about being wasted, as Verse posted the sweetest birthday message for Jada.

“Since the day we met, we have almost literally been inseparable. I love everything about u, Even the things u don’t like! U are a special human being and I’m blessed to have u in my life and in my corner. U Are beautiful, talented, intelligent and a f**kin hustler! And I admire that about you! There is nobody like u …this is something I’m sure of! I love to see u happy and it’s my job now to make sure that you stay that way,†said Verse, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

“I just want to wish you a happy Bday my Virgo Queen! God knew what he was doing when he made u! Love u mumma!! @jadakingdom P.S wake ur drunk a** up! U ain’t staying in bed all day u mussi maddd! U like drink?! Tek drunk in yo r***! Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚â€

Hopefully, Jada is feeling much better than she did this morning.

Happy birthday, Twinkle!