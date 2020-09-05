Jada Kingdom kicks off 22nd birthday with a bang… and some twerking

Jada Kingdom celebrates her 22nd birthday today (September 5), and she started it off with a bang, a bit of drunkenness and a little twerking.

The Jamaican entertainer partied up a storm in Atlanta, United States, with her boyfriend, Verse Simmonds, and then she got â€˜drunk drunkâ€™.

In videos she shared on Instagram late Saturday morning, Jada showed that she kicked off her birthday at a party. In one video, she was twerking as if her life depended on it, and then the others showed a drunk Jada, barely able to stand up. She was also being mocked by Verse throughout the ordeal.

View this post on Instagram Lmao,Verse is a fukin troll Ÿ˜­@versesimmonds Last night wasâ€¦.well yeah you see it.A post shared by TWINKLE âœ¨ (@jadakingdom) on Sep 5, 2020 at 9:42am PDT

But the special day isnâ€™t just about being wasted, as Verse posted the sweetest birthday message for Jada.

â€œSince the day we met, we have almost literally been inseparable. I love everything about u, Even the things u donâ€™t like! U are a special human being and Iâ€™m blessed to have u in my life and in my corner. U Are beautiful, talented, intelligent and a f**kin hustler! And I admire that about you! There is nobody like u â€¦this is something Iâ€™m sure of! I love to see u happy and itâ€™s my job now to make sure that you stay that way,â€ said Verse, who celebrated his birthday on Friday.

â€œI just want to wish you a happy Bday my Virgo Queen! God knew what he was doing when he made u! Love u mumma!! @jadakingdom P.S wake ur drunk a** up! U ainâ€™t staying in bed all day u mussi maddd! U like drink?! Tek drunk in yo r***! Ÿ˜‚Ÿ˜‚â€

Hopefully, Jada is feeling much better than she did this morning.

Happy birthday, Twinkle!