Jada Kingdom mocks trolls who claim she’s on drugs

Jada Kingdom mocks trolls who claim she’s on drugsThursday, June 17, 2021
|
It appears those â€œJada Kingdom is on drugsâ€ rumours are not going away, and the East Syde Queen has found a new way of dealing with them.
The rumours resurfaced after Jada revealed a new lotus flower tattoo on the left side of her face. While some fans were feeling her new ink, others thought it was a little too much, especially since she got a new tattoo days prior. These fans went into her comments section to express their â€œconcernâ€.
â€œTat on point mama, but dont get close to the white man ŸŒ with all due respect,â€ one wrote.
â€œWhat are you going through sis?â€, asked one fan.
â€œWish you stop putting on tattoos now,â€ someone commented.
Well, Jada obviously read some of those comments, and posted a series of photos soon after showing off her tattoo with a caption that showed exactly how she felt about them.
â€œStraight from the camera rollâ€¦eat my a$$..Ÿ–•Ÿ½Ÿ‘…,â€ she wrote.
This post was followed by another one, in which a fan satirically asked Jada to give her the link to her dealer so she too could get a flat belly. Jada reposted the video, and jokingly commented that she â€Â suu shat yuh di link! Ÿš.â€
And that wasnâ€™t all, Jada took her amusement to Twitter where she declared that she was okay, and gave a very funny reason as to why.
Did the joke fly over your head BUZZ Fam? Check out this article!
