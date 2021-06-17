Jada Kingdom mocks trolls who claim she’s on drugs

It appears those â€œJada Kingdom is on drugsâ€ rumours are not going away, and the East Syde Queen has found a new way of dealing with them.

The rumours resurfaced after Jada revealed a new lotus flower tattoo on the left side of her face. While some fans were feeling her new ink, others thought it was a little too much, especially since she got a new tattoo days prior. These fans went into her comments section to express their â€œconcernâ€.

Read this: Jada Kingdom rubbishes suicide rumours

â€œTat on point mama, but dont get close to the white man ŸŒ with all due respect,â€ one wrote.

â€œWhat are you going through sis?â€, asked one fan.

â€œWish you stop putting on tattoos now,â€ someone commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ§šŸ¼â€â™€ï¸TWINKLEŸ§šŸ¼â€â™€ï¸ (@jadakingdom)

Well, Jada obviously read some of those comments, and posted a series of photos soon after showing off her tattoo with a caption that showed exactly how she felt about them.

â€œStraight from the camera rollâ€¦eat my a$$..Ÿ–•Ÿ½Ÿ‘…,â€ she wrote.

This post was followed by another one, in which a fan satirically asked Jada to give her the link to her dealer so she too could get a flat belly. Jada reposted the video, and jokingly commented that she â€Â suu shat yuh di link! Ÿš.â€

And that wasnâ€™t all, Jada took her amusement to Twitter where she declared that she was okay, and gave a very funny reason as to why.

& for everyone asking if iâ€™m okayâ€¦â€” Ÿ§šŸ½â€â™€ï¸ TWINKLE Ÿ§šŸ½â€â™€ï¸ (@Jadakingdom) Yes! mi happy ever since the plane crash wid e coke. Ÿ’•June 17, 2021

Did the joke fly over your head BUZZ Fam? Check out this article!