Jada Kingdom named by Pandora as an artiste to watch in 2021

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has already gotten a foot over in 2021. The fast-rising ‘East Syde Queen’ has been named by

The American subscription-based music streaming service described Jada as an artiste “destined for stardomâ€

“Bubbling with creativity and self-confidence from a young age, Jada started singing when she was eight, inspired by artists such as Minnie Riperton, Nina Simone & Deniece Williams. She’s channeled those influences into a unique style – her voice can be sweet and soaring or dangerously seductive, often breezing over R&B-influenced dancehall rhythm.â€

Jada is the only Caribbean national to have made the list, and she received the news with excitement.

“SheeeshŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ I’m elated to be one of @pandora‘s artist to watch 2021 !!!Go listen to my music on the artist to watch 2021 playlist,†she wrote on Instagram.