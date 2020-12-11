Jada Kingdom named by Pandora as an artiste to watch in 2021

Jada Kingdom named by Pandora as an artiste to watch in 2021Friday, December 11, 2020
Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has already gotten a foot over in 2021. The fast-rising â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ has been named by
The American subscription-based music streaming service described Jada as an artiste â€œdestined for stardomâ€
â€œBubbling with creativity and self-confidence from a young age, Jada started singing when she was eight, inspired by artists such as Minnie Riperton, Nina Simone & Deniece Williams. Sheâ€™s channeled those influences into a unique style â€“ her voice can be sweet and soaring or dangerously seductive, often breezing over R&B-influenced dancehall rhythm.â€
Jada is the only Caribbean national to have made the list, and she received the news with excitement.
â€œSheeeshŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ Iâ€™m elated to be one ofÂ @pandoraâ€˜s artist to watch 2021 !!!Go listen to my music on the artist to watch 2021 playlist,â€ she wrote on Instagram.
