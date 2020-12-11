Jada Kingdom named by Pandora as an artiste to watch in 2021

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has already gotten a foot over in 2021. The fast-rising â€˜East Syde Queenâ€™ has been named by

The American subscription-based music streaming service described Jada as an artiste â€œdestined for stardomâ€

â€œBubbling with creativity and self-confidence from a young age, Jada started singing when she was eight, inspired by artists such as Minnie Riperton, Nina Simone & Deniece Williams. Sheâ€™s channeled those influences into a unique style â€“ her voice can be sweet and soaring or dangerously seductive, often breezing over R&B-influenced dancehall rhythm.â€

Jada is the only Caribbean national to have made the list, and she received the news with excitement.

â€œSheeeshŸ”¥Ÿ”¥Ÿ”¥ Iâ€™m elated to be one ofÂ @pandoraâ€˜s artist to watch 2021 !!!Go listen to my music on the artist to watch 2021 playlist,â€ she wrote on Instagram.