Jada Kingdom pays tribute to Popcaan on his birthday

Dancehall starlet Jada Kingdom has lauded fellow dancehall artiste Popcaan for his contribution to her career.

She made the remarks while wishing the St Thomas native a happy birthday. Popcaan is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (July 19).

In an Instagram post, the ‘Win’ artiste thanked the Unruly Boss for stepping up and providing some much support when she was a fledgling artiste and appeared at Popcaan’s Unruly Fest.

“Happy Earth Strong To Di Unruly Boss Popcaan. I will never forget my first time on Unruly Fest (2019) when I really wanted to disappear caz anxiety & bipolar depression dida kill me and You helped me finish my performance” she said in the post which included a video snippet of the event in question.

“Not even you knew what you were doing in that moment but I respect you for always supporting me from before I even started my career till now…naffy guh inna alla dat caz yu know di fukin vibes! just know seh ‘Unruly Twinkle’ luv yuh. More life, blessings and prosperity mi G” she continued.

Dancehall heavyweight Bounty Killer also paid tribute to Popcaan on his birthday. He uploaded a picture Popcaan with Vybz Kartel along with the caption “El Papi bless up pon di earth Strong youth stronger fi longer more blessing prosperity health and wealth Nuh Chubble Nuh Deh Deh” he remarked.

Popcaan, whose given name is Andre Sutherland, was born on July 19, 1988 in St Thomas. Considered the new face of dancehall music, Popcaan has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the genre landing a number of major collaborations in recent times as he cements his status as one of dancehall’s top acts.