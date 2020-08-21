Jada Kingdom releases short biopic for WiN

Following the success of her recent single WiN, dancehall artiste, Jada Kingdom has released a short biopic, detailing her inspiration behind the track that has garnered more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Using more intimate clips from the video shoot, including some of her with her father, hugging her mom, and interacting with her brother. Jada shows us the community where she is now proud to call home but also reveals that this wasn’t always the case.

“Mi bawn and grow a Seven Miles Bull Bay, but mi feel like when mi just start music, mi neva did have the right amount a confidence fi really represent fi mi area certain way cause so much people round di place did a doubt mi,” she said.

Her mom, also divulged that she wasn’t a hundred percent supportive of her eldest daughter’s decision to pursue a career in the music industry.

“One day mi seh Jada don’t go no studio down the road, mi wah dem do the music, but true mi know seh dem man ya a smaddy dem a look,” she said.

Still, Jada said she remained humble and continued to progress. And now she is at a stage where she can own her story, because of what she has overcome. This, she explained is what WiN chronicles.

“WiN was inspired by abundant humility. I felt like I was walking around with this huge void, every day and I would just get frustrated because I never understand what it was, and then after a while of observing myself, I got to realize that that void was created by self-doubt,” she said.

“Mi create WiN fi remind myself everyday say mi can do this and no matter how much mi fail … all mi did haffi do is get up and try again, cah mi must win one day.”