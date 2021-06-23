Jada Kingdom signs to Republic Records, celebrates with Verse Simmonds

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has been working in silence it seems, and now she gets to celebrate publicly. The East Syde Queen revealed on her Instagram that she has now signed to Republic Records, the New York City-based recording company that stars such as Â Ariana Grande, Drake, Benee, and James Bay, are signed to.

Jada shared the exciting news in a lengthy post on Instagram in which she expressed her gratitude to partner, Verse Simmonds for his role in making it happen.

â€œitâ€™s safe to say i lost our bet and you told me so! lol Ÿ¥²we work soo f**kin hard! this is so personal for us, you made me believe in myself way more than i ever did and youâ€™ve been fighting with me thru everything, iâ€™m happy i didnâ€™t give upâ€¦happy i trusted your word,i love you,iâ€™m grateful for you! THANK YOU!,â€ she wrote.

Meanwhile, Simmonds in celebrating the achievement described it as the biggest deal for any female artiste in the Caribbean and hinted that there is more to come.

Â â€œI told u i got u 4L! And i meant it! This is just the beginning,â€ he said.

â€œI am beyond proud of u and what we have done together.. Look at how far we have come! U are one of the most naturally talented ppl that know and i can not think of anyone more deserving of this moment. You have been thru so much in your life and the mission for me from day one was very clear! We were put in each others lives to shift music culture, change the world and your circumstances one song at a time! This shit is bigger than us baby girl! Love you for life!,â€ he continued.

Jada also used to the moment to share that she now has a new manager.

â€œNuff thanks to my awesome new manager Marc Jordan alongside my management teamÂ @wideeyedentÂ (Ben & Bekka) Iâ€™m happy,love you guys!,â€ she wrote.

Kingdom has been involved in a legal battle with her former manager Pop Style, with whom she has worked for the last four years.

The company filed a defamation lawsuit last month against the artiste, whose real name is Jada Murphy, following anÂ InstagramÂ LiveÂ session in which she allegedly made libelous remarks about them.