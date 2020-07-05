Jada Kingdom, Skillibeng tease â€˜Shakeâ€™ remix and fans are hyped

Jada Kingdom, Skillibeng tease â€˜Shakeâ€™ remix and fans are hypedSunday, July 05, 2020
|
Itâ€™s about to go down, BUZZ fam, as dancehall artistes Jada Kingdom and Skillibeng serve up the hype this weekend with a teaser for the upcoming remix of Shake.
The Skillibeng single, released nearly a year ago, is getting new life breathed into it with Jada Kingdomâ€™s lyrical prowess and effortless sensuality.
Clips of the Shake Remix have found their way to Instagram and Twitter, which features hooks from Jada Kingdom and fans canâ€™t get enough.
Dancehall fans are also seemingly enraptured with Jada Kingdomâ€™s new look, which sees the Banana singjay rocking a vivid orange lace front.
Listen this snippet and tell us what you think, BUZZ fam. Are we excited for the Shake remix?
