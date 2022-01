Jada Kingdom, Skillibeng tease â€˜Shakeâ€™ remix and fans are hyped

It’s about to go down, BUZZ fam, as dancehall artistes Jada Kingdom and Skillibeng serve up the hype this weekend with a teaser for the upcoming remix of Shake.

The Skillibeng single, released nearly a year ago, is getting new life breathed into it with Jada Kingdom’s lyrical prowess and effortless sensuality.

Clips of the Shake Remix have found their way to Instagram and Twitter, which features hooks from Jada Kingdom and fans can’t get enough.

Skillibeng ft Jada Kingdom!! Unuh ready? — Claims Records (@GUTTYBLING) pic.twitter.com/UIGRuGfS7IJuly 4, 2020

Dancehall fans are also seemingly enraptured with Jada Kingdom’s new look, which sees the Banana singjay rocking a vivid orange lace front.

Listen this snippet and tell us what you think, BUZZ fam. Are we excited for the Shake remix?