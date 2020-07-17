Jada Kingdom takes over Times Square in Spotify ad

Your name in lights on a digital skyscraper in one of the most visible spots in the world in is something most artistes can only dream of.

Well, Jada Kingdom is not most artistes. The Heavy singer is one of Jamaicaâ€™s brightest up and coming stars and has already made a name for herself with numerous hits, a unique aesthetic, growing fan base and bona fide crossover appeal.

The 21-year-old shared a photo of a spectacular digital advertisement by streaming company Spotify in New Yorkâ€™s Times Square with none other than her face and name prominently featured alongside artistes Aluna and Princess Nokia, promoting their collaborative single Get Paid.

View this post on Instagram Twinkle's big face in Time Square!!!nuff blessings @spotify Ÿ™Ÿ½ Thank you @alunaaa & team for reaching out to me & mine for this dope collab! we going big! Ÿ”¥A post shared by TWINKLE âœ¨ (@jadakingdom) on Jul 17, 2020 at 12:30pm PDT

Jada Kingdom was beyond excited with the hard-to-miss ad placement, captioning the picture â€œTwinkleâ€™s big face in Time Square!!! Nuff blessings @spotify

She continued, â€œThank you @alunaaa & team for reaching out to me & mine for this dopecollab! We going big!â€ she shared with her 1.2 million followers.

Get Paid is part of Alunaâ€™s Renaissance album, which will be released next month, and is an aspirational celebration for black women and people of colour, the artiste said.