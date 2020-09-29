Jada Kingdom thinks she’ll get due recognition ‘when she dies’

Itâ€™s unfortunate but many celebrities arenâ€™t

truly recognised for their contribution to the respective fields until they

pass away.

Weâ€™ve seen Grammy Awards being presented to artistes posthumously (Ray Charles), rappers getting number one albums after theyâ€™ve died (Juice WRLD) and actors breaking box office records from beyond the grave (Paul Walker).

And rising dancehall star Jada Kingdom thinks she will be among those who get recognition after sheâ€™s gone.

The Budum artiste tweeted Sunday (September 27), â€œI think Iâ€™m going to be one of those artists who gets the recognition they deserve after they dieâ€, adding a laughing emoji. She continued â€œSo until then I guess lmaoâ€ with a dancing woman emoji.

I think I'm going be one of those artists who gets the recognition they deserve after they die,lol Ÿ˜‚â€” TWINKLE (@Jadakingdom) Soo until then i guess lmaoŸ’ƒŸ½More music coming soon regardless! I'll be applying more pressure,stay tuned.Mi love unuŸ’• #KmabŸ’œ #ESQŸ‘¸Ÿ½ pic.twitter.com/la6pEFDo3DSeptember 27, 2020

Despite that subdued take on her budding career, she said more music will be â€œcoming soon regardlessâ€.

Jada also said â€œ;â€™â€™ be applying more pressure, stay tunedâ€, ending with some appreciation for her fans â€œMi love unuâ€.

The tweet was shared with a picture of a young girl, seemingly Jada Kingdom in her formative years, and artwork for her single Budum.

When i die,please continue sleeping on me.â€” TWINKLE (@Jadakingdom) pleaseŸ’•September 26, 2020

Itâ€™s not the first the artiste has made such a claim, as just two days earlier she tweeted â€œWhen i die, please continue sleeping on meâ€, which many took to mean continue to underrate her musical contributions after sheâ€™s passed, like she thinks is being done now.

Her fans would not let the subdued weekend tweet go unchecked as many rushed to reaffirm her talents.

One replied, â€œYou are one of the best artist I know, youâ€™re a very talented young lady and you should keep up the good work, as your fans we recognize your great work and we love your music.â€

Another added, â€œU done a get recognition sista. Just continue putting the workâ€.

A third shared, â€œUr too talented to be underratedâ€ while another added that her song WiN is a â€œclassicâ€.