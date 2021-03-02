Jada Kingdom twinkles in new PrettyLittleThing partnership

Jada Kingdom twinkles in new PrettyLittleThing partnershipTuesday, March 02, 2021
Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has revealed sheâ€™s partnering agreement with PrettyLittleThing to help market the retailerâ€™s offerings.
The Win artiste shared the news on her Instagram account yesterday, kicking off with a long-sleeved black bodysuit with companyâ€™s logo emblazoned across the chest.
She captioned the sultry pic, â€œI didnâ€™t think I could get any sexier yet here we are.â€ The post was received favourably by followers, and includes a from the brand which stated, â€œwe see you shininâ€.
Jada Kingdom is the latest Jamaican act to develop a relationship with PLT following Shenseeaâ€™s announcement as an official ambassador for the brand last year.
Since sharing the news, Jada has received much love from her fans with one writing â€œmumma heavyâ€ while said â€œtop formâ€.Â
