Jada Kingdom twinkles in new PrettyLittleThing partnership

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom has revealed she’s partnering agreement with PrettyLittleThing to help market the retailer’s offerings.

The Win artiste shared the news on her Instagram account yesterday, kicking off with a long-sleeved black bodysuit with company’s logo emblazoned across the chest.

She captioned the sultry pic, “I didn’t think I could get any sexier yet here we are.†The post was received favourably by followers, and includes a from the brand which stated, “we see you shininâ€.

Jada Kingdom is the latest Jamaican act to develop a relationship with PLT following Shenseea’s announcement as an official ambassador for the brand last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ÿ§šŸ½â€â™€ï¸TWINKLEŸ§šŸ½â€â™€ï¸ (@jadakingdom)

Since sharing the news, Jada has received much love from her fans with one writing “mumma heavy†while said “top formâ€.Â