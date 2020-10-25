Jada Kingdom, Verse Simmonds to serve up ‘Bedroom Bully’ visuals this week

Jada Kingdom, Verse Simmonds to serve up ‘Bedroom Bully’ visuals this weekSunday, October 25, 2020
|
The video for Jada Kingdom and partner Verse Simmonds’ Bedroom Bully will be released this week.
The musical collaborators and couple shared the news with their fans on social media yesterday.
On the post of the two, Jada captioned the pic “Bedroom Bully Next Week”.
Released mid-September, the track has already garnered more than a quarter of a million views on Simmonds’ YouTube channel.
Fans of the two were thrilled with the announcement with one commenting, “I’ve been waiting!! Holy!!” while another shared “This song be stuck in my head all day everyday”
The two have been near inseparable since announcing their relationship, with the couple having a joint birthday celebration in September and Jada revealing she tattooed his name on her neck.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy