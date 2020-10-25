Jada Kingdom, Verse Simmonds to serve up ‘Bedroom Bully’ visuals this week

The video for Jada Kingdom and partner Verse Simmonds’ Bedroom Bully will be released this week.

The musical collaborators and couple shared the news with their fans on social media yesterday.

On the post of the two, Jada captioned the pic “Bedroom Bully Next Week”.

Released mid-September, the track has already garnered more than a quarter of a million views on Simmonds’ YouTube channel.

Fans of the two were thrilled with the announcement with one commenting, “I’ve been waiting!! Holy!!” while another shared “This song be stuck in my head all day everyday”

The two have been near inseparable since announcing their relationship, with the couple having a joint birthday celebration in September and Jada revealing she tattooed his name on her neck.