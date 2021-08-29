Jada Kingdom wants a Spice collab

Dancehall artiste Jada Kingdom is a huge fan of fellow artiste Spice, having once described her Â as one of her mentors.

Now the rising dancehall heavy weight says she definitely wants to collaborate with the woman she refers to as the â€œQueen of Dancehallâ€.

In an early Sunday morning post (August 29), Kingdom told fans to tag Spice as she wanted to collaborate with her on a song.

â€œGood morning everyone,please tagÂ @spiceofficialÂ & ask her when we aguh collab! â€¦thanks,bye,â€ said Kingdom as she shared a userÂ created glam shot, which merged the two artistes together.

It didnâ€™t take very long for Kingdomâ€™s request to pick up traction, as it appears, Spiceâ€™s having been in the business for over a decade knows the value of being an early bird and was quick to respond.

â€œMonday morning as mi land. Bright and early weh yah say now? Mi ready,â€responded a quickÂ on the fingers Spice.

Fans are loving the idea of a Spice and Kingdom collab

Fans of both artistes were overwhelming in support of the duo collaborating in the studio.

However, some saw the post as coy way to market the fact that the duo had already collaborate and would be dropping the single shortly.

â€œI think they did already jus no come out yet,â€ said one Instagram user.

â€œI think the callob is already âœ… you cah fool me. You and jada a ramp too rough Ÿ˜‚, â€ added another.