Jada Pinkett Smith admits to having an affair with August Alsina

Well, BUZZ Fam, Jada Pinkett-Smith has admitted to having the affair with singer August Alsina. As promised, Jada brought herself to the

She said around the same time, the married couple was going through a “difficult time” and they had “basically’ broken up. And that it all started with her wanting to help August’s “mental state”

“We found all those different resources to help pull him through and from there you and I were going through a very difficult time,” she told Will.

“I was done with you,” Will chimed in. “I really felt like we could be over,”

“We were over,” Jada said.

Calling the affair, “an entanglement”, Jada told Will that she was in a lot of pain and was very broken, and she was just wanted to feel good.

“During that process, I realize that you cannot find happiness outside yourself,” she said.

However, she did dispute August’s claim that he got Will’s permission to have the affair with her.

“The only person that could give permission in that particular situation is myself. I could how he would perceive it as permission because we were separated amicably, and he didn’t want to seen as a homewrecker,” she said.