Jada Pinkett Smith returns for ‘Matrix 4’, lands leading role in Netflix drama

There’s

no slowing down for 49-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith who’s set to have a major

2021.

Pinkett Smith will return to the big screen for the fourth installment in the Matrix franchise, alongside co-stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Currently in production, Pinkett Smith, maintains her role as Niobe, a supporting character in the two sequels of the original film, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.

That’s not all in the pipeline for Pinkett Smith who is an executive producer on the biopic King Richard and who will also star in an upcoming Netflix series.

She will play the role of Tia Magee in the Netflix drama Redd Zone which tells the story of a single mother helping her son and his friends heal after the death of a football teammate.

Redd Zone is a tribute to 15-year-old Dominic Redd, an aspiring footballer, who was stabbed to death by a group of teenagers in 2015.

The Matrix 4 will hit theatres on December 22, 2021.