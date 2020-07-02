Jada Pinkett Smith bringing herself to the Red Table Talk

Jada Pinkett Smith bringing herself to the Red Table TalkThursday, July 02, 2020
BUZZ fam, it looks like Jada Pinkett Smith will be her own guest on the next episode of The Red Table Talk as she will be addressing allegations of an affair with R&B singer, August Alsina.
Jada has already denied the allegations through a rep. But after a countless cascade of memes on social media, she took to Twitter to announce that she will be bringing herself to the Red Table Talk, a show she co-hosts with her mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith.
During an interview with the Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee, Alsina opened up about the alleged affair that had been speculated about for years. He even claimed that Jada’s husband, Will Smith gave him his blessings.
Will you be tuning in BUZZ fam?
