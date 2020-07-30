Jaden Smith is no longer Jaden Smith

Jaden Smith, the son of superstar couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, no longer goes by the name Jaden Smith; now it’s just “Jaden”.

Yes, you read that right. The rapper and actor made the announcement during an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music. He explained that he was inspired by his sister, Willow, and that it’s been in the making.

“I realised that Willow changed her name to Willow at some point in time. And that she was no longer Willow Smith. Yeah, it took me a while. It took me a while. Because if you look Willow Smith up, it’ll still come up. But then it took me a while to see that it was just Willow. And I was like, ‘Yo. That’s so strong,” says Jaden about his sister.

He explained that it’s in line with the different characters he normally creates for himself.

“I create different characters for myself and that’s also one of the reasons I love Bowie so much, but I create different characters for myself and it’s like, Jaden, that’s music and Jaden Smith, that’s acting in movies. I wanted to just make that little distinction there,” he said.