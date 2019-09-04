Jah Cure gives VP Records its fifth chart-topper for 2019

Jah Cure gives VP Records its fifth chart-topper for 2019Wednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Royal Soldier, the eighth studio effort from singer Jah Cure, has given New York-based independent label VP Records its fifth number one for 2019. The album debuted at No.2 on this week’s Billboard Reggae Albums chart.
Royal Soldier has collaborations with the likes of Mya, Melanie Fiona, Phyllisia Ross, Capleton, Damian Marley, Tory Lanez and Junior Reid.
This is the second No. 1 title for Jah Cure, who previously topped the chart with 2015’s The Cure, which spent seven weeks on top. The album received a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album.
Jah Cure’s previous charted albums include The Universal Cure, World Cry, True Reflections….A New Beginning and Masterpiece.
The other releases from VP Records that have topped the Reggae Albums chart so far for 2019 include And Then by Christopher Martin, Strictly the Best 58, Soca Gold 2019 and Reggae Gold 2019.
Last year, only two albums from VP Records hit number one. They were Never Ending by Beres Hammond and Lovesick by Romain Virgo.
